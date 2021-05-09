Terrorism arrests: Police given more time to question suspects
Police have been given further time to question four people held on suspicion of right-wing terrorism offences.
Officers carried out a series of raids in Keighley in West Yorkshire, Swindon in Wiltshire and Anglesey in north west Wales on 1 May.
Counter Terrorism Policing North East said a 16-year-old boy from Swindon has been released without charge.
The further extension gives officers until 15 May to charge or release the four people remaining in custody.
They are two men, aged 29 and 30, and a 28-year-old woman - all from Keighley - and a 28-year-old man from Anglesey.
Det Ch Supt Martin Snowden, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: "I appreciate the concern these arrests have caused within our communities and in particular the impact of speculation around them on social media - such speculation can be very damaging, creating widespread and unnecessary fear.
"Please be reassured that there is not believed to be any immediate risk to the public in connection with our ongoing investigation."
