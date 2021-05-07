Woman denies threatening Bradford MP Naz Shah
- Published
A woman has denied sending threatening emails to a Labour MP.
Sundas Alam, 30, faces three charges of sending malicious communications to Bradford West MP Naz Shah on 3 April.
Ms Alam, of Princeville Street, Bradford, is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice by using other people's details.
She pleaded not guilty to all charges during a hearing at the city' crown court, where a trial has been scheduled for 25 October.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.