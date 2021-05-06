YouTube video used to rescue orphaned Leeds ducklings
- Published
Several orphaned ducklings were saved from almost certain death on a roadside when rescuers lured them to safety with the help of a YouTube video.
Caroline Appleby, 38, from Leeds, responded to a plea to rescue the two-week-old babies after their mother was found dead in Calverley on Tuesday.
Her best friend Keeley Parsons played them a recording of a mother duck to lead them to a safer place.
They were praised on social media with the rescue described as "brilliant".
The ducklings' mother was found dead after being hit by a vehicle on Carr Lane in the village.
"We're both of the same mindset really, we both like to help if we can," animal-mad Ms Appleby said.
"As I got there, Keeley was on her hands and knees in the bushes as the ducklings had hid themselves."
Struggling to get them out of the bushes, the pair turned to a YouTube video of a mother duck calling.
She added: "The ducklings are quite fast, incredibly fast actually. We used this recording and we managed to successfully get four of them out.
"They recognise that obviously it's either their siblings or mother calling. They just came out in a line, bless them.
"We just couldn't have left them. They'd have died if we hadn't have rescued them."
The babies are now living in a chick warmer at Ms Appleby's house.
She said: "It's been a troubled time so it's light relief to see a nice, positive story for once.
"It seems when we're together something happens and something needs rescuing. We've stopped traffic before in Horsforth to rescue hedgehogs and Keeley has rescued baby squirrels that have been blown out of trees.
"We're as bad as each other and our husbands despair."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.