Muhammed Hussain stabbing: Further arrests in murder inquiry

Published
image copyrightFamily handout via West Yorkshire Police
image captionMuhammed Mujahid Hussain died at Bradford Royal Infirmary

Three more men have been arrested after a 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a street fight.

Muhammed Mujahid Hussain died in hospital after being attacked in Duckworth Lane, Bradford, on Thursday night.

The three men, all aged 25, were held on Wednesday. Two of them are in custody for assisting an offender, the other for violent disorder.

A 19-year-old man was charged with murder on Tuesday.

Hashim Sajjad, 19, of Wheatlands Crescent, has also been charged with wounding with intent in connection with an attack earlier this month that left a 17-year-old with serious injuries.

Three other male teenagers, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, are also charged with wounding with intent.

All four charged individuals have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on Friday.

In total, 14 people have been arrested in connection with Mr Hussain's death.

