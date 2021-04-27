Muhammed Hussain stabbing: Teenager charged with murder
- Published
A 19-year-old has been charged with the murder of a young man who was fatally stabbed in a street fight.
Muhammed Mujahid Hussain died in hospital after being attacked in Duckworth Lane, Bradford, on Thursday night.
Hashim Sajjad, 19, of Wheatlands Crescent, has been charged with murder and remains in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.
He is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Three other male suspects, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds have been charged with wounding with intent and are due to appear before in court on Wednesday.
Mr Sajjad has also been charged with wounding with intent in connection with an attack earlier this month that left a 17-year-old with serious injuries.
Three other male suspects, aged 18, 20 and 20, have been arrested and remain in custody, the force added.
In total, 11 people have been arrested in connection with Mr Hussain's death.
Det Supt Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We know that Mohammed Mujahid Hussain's death has caused shockwaves in the local community, particularly given that it has happened during Ramadan.
"There will continue to be a high visibility police presence in the area in the coming days and we will also continue to work with the local community to provide updates and reassurance."
