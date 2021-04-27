Marsden Moor: Extra firefighters called to moorland blaze
- Published
Twenty more firefighters have been sent to tackle a moorland fire near Huddersfield, with crews expecting to be at the scene for several days.
Police said the blaze which started on Marsden Moor on Sunday evening, is thought to have been sparked by a firework and no arrests had been made.
West Yorkshire Fire Service said 70 firefighters were at the scene of the 2-sq-mile (5-sq-km) fire on Tuesday.
A helicopter has been dropping water from nearby reservoirs on the fire.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) has been assisted by crews from Greater Manchester and specialist wildfire units at the blaze, near Black Moss Reservoir and Swellands Reservoir.
Nearby residents have been advised to keep doors and windows shut, with people told to stay away from the moor.
Road closures are in place on Mount Road and Old Mount Road.
John Roberts, WYFRS chief fire officer, said: "We've been dealing with this significant fire for around 40 hours, as you can see it's been a really serious fire.
"We'd ask members of the public to stay clear of the moor, from a traffic point of view there's some minor disruption."
He added: "Certainly we're going to be here for the remainder of the day and probably the coming days as well."
A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) is in place at the site which bans bonfires, fireworks and barbecues, with police liaising with Kirklees Council to investigate a breach of the order.
The latest incident comes almost two years to the day since a fire started by a barbecue destroyed 1,730 acres (7-sq-km) of land nearby in April 2019.
Barbecues and fires are banned on the moors all year round to protect the landscape, with anyone breaching the ban liable to face a fine of up to £2,000.
Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest famous for rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs. It is also home to short-eared owls and mountain hares, the National Trust said.
It said restoration efforts from the 2019 devastation were "expected to take several years and cost at least £500,000".
