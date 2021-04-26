Marsden Moor fire: Police 'speak to man believed responsible'
- Published
Police have spoken to man they believe started a fire which caused a mile-long blaze on moorland near Huddersfield.
The fire which started on Marsden Moor on Sunday evening "is believed to be accidental and no arrests have been made", West Yorkshire Police said.
A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) is in place at the site which bans bonfires, fireworks and barbecues.
Police said they were liaising with Kirklees council to investigate a breach of the order.
Four fire crews and specialist wildfire units are at the scene, which is on National Trust land near Black Moss Reservoir and Swellands Reservoir.
The National Trust said the blaze, which had caused major damage, could have been avoided.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) has advised nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed and warned people to stay away from the area.
Colin Parr, Strategic Director for Climate and Environment at Kirklees Council, said: "Fire poses a devastating risk to our precious moorlands, visitors, local residents and animals and other wildlife nearby.
"We believe this fire was caused by the actions of somebody who disobeyed the PSPO order.
"This is not only illegal and irresponsible but shows a total disregard for protecting our valuable countryside for all our residents and visitors to enjoy."
At its height, about 50 firefighters were involved, with 10 fire engines and two specialist wildlife units sent to the scene.
Road closures remain in place while crews, some from Greater Manchester Fire Service, tackle small pockets of the mile-long "flame front", WYFRS said.
The latest incident comes almost two years to the day since a fire started by a barbecue destroyed seven sq km (1,730 acres) of land nearby in April 2019.
Craig Best, countryside manager for the National Trust, said: "It's so frustrating to see yet another fire on our moors after all the hard work our team have put in to try and restore the landscape after last time.
"Although not on the same area of land as the 2019 fire, this fire has also destroyed a crucial area for rare birds and mammals, as well as carbon-capturing blanket bog.
"Unfortunately, this was another fire started by people and could have so easily been avoided."
Barbecues and fires are banned on the moors all year round to protect the landscape, with anyone breaching the ban liable to face a fine of up to £2,000.
Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest famous for rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs. It is also home to short-eared owls and mountain hares, the trust says.
The trust said restoration efforts from the 2019 devastation were "expected to take several years and cost at least £500,000".
