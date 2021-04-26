Little London shooting: Two men questioned over murder attempt
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in Leeds.
Police believe the 20-year-old victim was targeted in Carlton View, Little London, at about 22:00 BST on Friday.
He was found with a suspected bullet wound to his arm which was treated in hospital, said West Yorkshire Police.
One man, aged 20, was arrested in Moortown in the early hours of Monday. The second, aged 21, was held on Saturday.
The 20-year-old is being questioned by detectives while the man arrested on Saturday was earlier released under investigation.
Det Ch Insp Marc Bowes said a grey Volkswagen Polo parked at the scene had also suffered gunshot damage.
He added: "While our enquiries remain at a relatively early stage, we believe this has been a targeted attack on the occupants of the vehicle."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
