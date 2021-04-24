BBC News

Murder arrests over Bradford teenager's stab death

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a teenager who was stabbed during a street fight.

Police were called to Duckworth Lane in Bradford at midnight on Thursday where large groups of men were fighting and damage had been caused to cars.

Muhammed Mujahid Hussain, 19, from the city, was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary with a single stab wound but later died.

The men, aged 18 and 20, are being questioned, West Yorkshire Police said.

Two other men, aged 17 and 20, who were previously arrested for violent disorder remain in custody.

