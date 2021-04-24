Betty Boothroyd auctions off 'life story' treasures as she downsizes
- Published
Baroness Betty Boothroyd has auctioned off a haul of personal treasures gifted during her political career because she is moving to a smaller home.
The Dewsbury-born former MP, the only woman to have served as Speaker of the Commons, said the items told the story of her "colourful life".
A box gifted to her by the late Russian president Boris Yeltsin was expected to fetch £50 but sold for £2,400.
The 91-year-old said her new home was too small for hundreds of the items.
Baroness Boothroyd, who is downsizing from her London home to a smaller country cottage in South Cambridgeshire, said: "I've cherished every single thing but I have to let go.
"I have loved everything - they're a reminder of a colourful life. But I am downsizing. It's an awful thing but that's the way it is, and there's no alternative.
"It's a lovely old place with beams but it hasn't got the deep windowsills or space I would need to display all the items I have in London."
Recalling the gift from Boris Yeltsin, Baroness Boothroyd said it was given when she was speaker between 1992 and 2000.
"I entertained President Yeltsin during a trip to London.
"He kissed my hand and gratefully presented me with the little box, which has a note inside from him."
Other items auctioned off by Hansons included a limited-edition ceramic figure of Lawrence of Arabia which sold for £1,250.
Personal items including a mirror from her dressing room which includes a photo of herself were also sold as well as costume jewellery.
"As for the costume jewellery, I'm someone who likes to wear something different every day and have a little something to match to my outfits."
Asked what she intended to do with the proceeds of the sale, she joked: "Mind your own business".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.