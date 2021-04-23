Hunslet fire: Blaze in building leads to smoke warning
- Published
A large fire has broken out in an unidentified building, sending a plume of black smoke in to the sky.
About 50 firefighters were called to the blaze in Pepper Road in Hunslet, Leeds, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services said.
Local residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the amount of smoke in the area.
The fire service has not yet been able to say what kind of building is on fire.
There were no reports of any injuries and people have been urged to avoid travelling through the area.
