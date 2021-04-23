Huddersfield house fire: Craig Collier faces two murder charges
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of two people who died in a suspected arson attack on a house.
Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, died as a result of the blaze in Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on 23 March 2021.
Four other people were also injured and required hospital treatment.
Craig Collier, 34, of Clare Hill, appeared at Bradford Crown Court charged with two counts of murder and four of attempted murder.
He was previously charged with arson and perverting the course of justice in relation to the blaze.
Judge Richard Mansell QC set a preliminary trial date for 16 November, with a plea hearing scheduled at Leeds Crown Court for 21 May .
