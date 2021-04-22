Castleford flats explosion causes 'significant' damage
An explosion and fire at a block of flats in a West Yorkshire town has caused "significant damage", according to the fire service.
About 25 firefighters were called to a property on Bryan Close in Castleford just after 13:30 BST, said West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.
Several properties were evacuated and one firefighter was taken to hospital as a precaution, the fire service said.
Dampening down is continuing and an investigation is under way, it added.
