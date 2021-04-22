Earth Day: Lifestyle changes in Yorkshire to reduce pollution
As presidents, prime ministers and premiers met for a virtual summit on Earth Day aimed at cutting carbon emissions, millions across the world are already trying to do their bit to make a difference to the environment.
US President Joe Biden concluded the virtual summit with a pledge to cut his country's emissions to around half of 2005 levels and urged others to do the same.
While most of us may not be able to make policy with the stroke of a pen, many are making changes to live a greener lifestyle.
BBC News spoke to three people in Yorkshire who believe that action against climate change starts at home.
'We haven't missed the car'
In Leeds, Tamsin Constable, her partner and two teenage children have ditched the family car and now use other ways to get around.
As well as saving money on insurance, fuel and other car-related costs, Ms Constable said the change, which has resulted in more walking and cycling, has improved the family's physical health and they now feel "less stress".
"We just do not have to think about congestion and traffic jams, or where to park," she said.
"We thought that not owning a car would be much more of a challenge than it's proved to be.
"On balance, over the last 15 months it's going OK and the truth is we haven't really missed the car at all."
The family still hires or borrows a car every couple of months and does bulk shopping, "working the wheels really hard".
Ms Constable, who works for Leeds City Council promoting safe and sustainable transport, said ditching the car was made easier as the family lives in an area with good transport links and she appreciated "that everybody does not have that infrastructure".
'Lovely to hear nothing'
For many, the car is an essential part of the school run - but how many drivers switch off their engines at the school gates?
Abi Thomas, from Bradford, puts leaflets on cars outside schools warning about the impact of pollution from idling vehicles.
She was inspired to start her campaign because two of her children have asthma.
"It's just a simple thing, really. Just trying to take a positive approach to helping people think a little bit more about the emissions from their cars," she said.
Drivers had been "really positive" about the leaflets, she added. "One stopped me a couple of days after I'd given her a leaflet and said thank you so much and I really support what you're doing."
Ms Thomas said she thought her campaign was having an impact: "My friend said to me in the morning as we walked down to the car park at school, 'It's so lovely to just hear nothing'.
"You don't realise until all the engines are switched off what we're used to."
'Gradual changes'
Robert Gordon, from York, has cut down on his plastic use by stopping shopping at supermarkets and taking his own containers to refill at shops.
Mr Gordon, who is a member of the Green Party, said that at first he tried to cut out all plastics, but found it "incredibly difficult".
"Since then I've tried to aim for more realistic goals of only cutting down on non-recyclable plastic," he said.
The 25-year-old said he was encouraged to see more and more people changing their shopping habits.
"Sometimes there can be a big upfront cost, whether that's time or money," he said.
"But by making changes gradually, for example when you need to replace your toothbrush replacing it with a bamboo one rather than a plastic one, then gradual changes like this over time can make the transition much more manageable and you're still having that positive environmental impact."
