Sgt Ben Lister: Trial for officer on rape and sex assault charges
A police officer accused of the rape and sexual assault of a woman has denied the charges at a court hearing.
Sgt Ben Lister, 35, of West Yorkshire Police, is alleged to have committed the offences in Bradford on 29 August 2016.
A judge at Bradford Crown Court granted him unconditional bail and set a trial date for 24 January 2022.
West Yorkshire Police said Sgt Lister, who was based in Bradford, had been suspended from the force.
