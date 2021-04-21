Covid-19: Bradford hairdresser due in court over unpaid fines
- Published
A hairdresser who has failed to pay £17,000 in fines for breaking Covid rules is being taking to court.
Sinead Quinn, whose salon is in Oakenshaw near Bradford, could face an unlimited fine if she is found guilty.
Kirklees Council said that Ms Quinn had not paid anything towards multiple fixed penalty notices imposed last year for ignoring lockdown regulations.
Ms Quinn had previously said on social media that she did not consent to or accept the fines.
She had also displayed a sign on the salon door which refers to Magna Carta, and said the shop is "under the jurisdiction of common law".
Officers from Kirklees Council first issued a £1,000 fine on 9 November. It subsequently issued, fines of £2,000, £4,000 and £10,000 after finding the shop open in breach of lockdown laws.
In November, Bradford magistrates granted the council an injunction forcing the salon to close, which was extended in February.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: "We make no apologies for putting the health and safety of residents first.
"We are currently awaiting a court date, after submitting a prosecution case against Quinn for non-payment of fines after she repeatedly breached Covid-19 restrictions by opening and trading during lockdown.
"It's still vital that we follow all the guidance in place to keep each other safe. Thankfully, the vast majority of businesses and residents are doing this, and we will take action against those who don't."
The hearing is listed for 13 August.
Ms Quinn has been approached for a response.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.