Sarah Keith: Partner appears in court on murder charge
- Published
A man charged with murdering his partner has been further remanded in custody while a psychiatric report is prepared.
Carl Chadwick, 35, of no fixed address, is charged with killing Sarah Keith, 26, who was found dead in a flat on Broadway, Horsforth, on 13 April.
Her family said she was a "kind and loving mother, daughter and sister".
Mr Chadwick appeared at Leeds Crown Court, and is due to reappear for a hearing on 12 July.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.