Severed hand: Two more charged over Leeds attack
- Published
Two more men have been charged over a machete attack in which a teenager's hand was severed.
The 18-year-old was injured on Tuesday in Stanks Parade, Swarcliffe, Leeds.
Joshua Tilleard, 23, of Baildon, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
Kyle Hughes, 24, of no fixed address, is charged with violent disorder. Both are due to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Tilleard is also charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop in relation to the circumstances of his arrest on Sunday.
George Johns, 24, is already charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and violent disorder, and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 14 May.
Officers are continuing to carry out inquiries and still want to hear from anyone with any information.
