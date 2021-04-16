Severed hand: Man charged over Leeds machete attack
- Published
A man has been charged over a machete attack during which a teenager's hand was severed.
The 18-year-old victim suffered the "extremely serious injury" in Stanks Parade in the Swarcliffe area of Leeds on Tuesday night, police said.
George Johns, 24, of Swarcliffe, has been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and violent disorder, West Yorkshire Police said.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Officers are continuing to carry out inquiries and still want to hear from anyone with any information.
A Section 60 order, which gives police additional stop and search powers to check people for weapons, was extended yesterday and remains in place, the force added.
It covers an area of east Leeds encompassing Harehills, Gipton, Halton Moor, Swarcliffe and adjoining areas either side of the A64.
