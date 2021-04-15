Severed hand: Murder attempt arrest over Leeds machete attack
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager's hand was severed in a machete attack.
The 18-year-old victim suffered the "extremely serious injury" in Stanks Parade in the Swarcliffe area of Leeds on Tuesday night, police said.
He is continuing to receive treatment in hospital, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
The 24-year-old man arrested in connection with the attack remained in police custody, the force added.
Additional stop and search powers put in place in part of east Leeds on Wednesday have been extended for a further 24 hours.
The Section 60 order gives officers the right to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons.
Under the order, anyone in Harehills, Gipton, Halton Moor, Swarcliffe and adjoining areas either side of the A64 can be searched by officers for weapons.
Police have previously said Tuesday's attack could be linked to other recent incidents involving rival groups and they would still like to hear from any witnesses.
Det Insp Guy Shackleton, of Leeds District CID, said: "We are building up a picture of the events immediately surrounding this attack and it is clear from our enquiries that a number of people were involved and we are still keen for any information that could assist us in identifying them."
A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage over an incident at an address on 9 April which is believed to be linked, police added.
