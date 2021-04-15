BBC News

Sarah Keith: Partner charged with murder after flat death

Published
image captionSarah Keith, 26, was found dead in a flat in Horsforth on Tuesday afternoon

The partner of a 26-year-old woman who was found dead in Leeds has been charged with her murder.

The body of Sarah Keith was discovered at a flat in Broadway, Horsforth, after police were called at 15:30 BST on Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Police officers arrested Carl Chadwick and he was later charged with murder.

The 35-year-old is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later on Thursday.

