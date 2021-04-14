Teenager's hand 'completely severed' in machete attack
- Published
A teenager's hand was "completely severed" when he was attacked with a machete, police have said.
Emergency services were called to Stanks Parade in the Swarcliffe area of Leeds at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old victim suffered an "an extremely serious injury" but his condition is not life-threatening, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said it recognised the incident would cause "understandable concern in the community".
A large cordon has been in place around Stanks Parade while forensic teams gather evidence, police added.
Det Insp Guy Shackleton, of West Yorkshire Police, said officers had spoken to a number of witnesses but appealed for more to come forward.
"We are treating this incident very seriously and are carrying out a detailed and comprehensive investigation to establish the full circumstances and identify those responsible," he said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.