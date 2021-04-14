Keighley death: Tributes paid to victim George Dore
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a man who died after suffering serious injuries at a property in Keighley.
George Dore, 49, was found at premises on Fell Lane on 8 April and died a short time later in hospital.
His family described him as a "legend of the town that was loved" and said he would be "greatly missed".
Anthony Atha, 53, of West Bank Close, Angela Thornton, 48, and Leslie Walker, 46, both of Nightingale Street, have been charged with his murder.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.