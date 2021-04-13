BBC News

Dewsbury fire: 999 crews spend night tackling industrial estate blaze

media captionThe fire service was alerted to the blaze at an industrial premises just after 19:00.

Fire crews have worked through the night tackling a blaze at an industrial estate.

At its height about 40 firefighters and eight fire engines were at the scene in Bretton Park Way in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire.

The blaze broke out at about 19:00 BST on Monday and large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen for miles around.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said crew members remain on the scene damping down. No injuries have been reported.

image copyrightWest Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
image captionTwo aerial appliances were in attendance
image copyrightVictoria Cook
image captionBlack smoke could be seen from Ossett, which is three miles from Dewsbury

