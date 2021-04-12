Dewsbury fire crews tackle large factory blaze
A large fire has broken out at a factory on an industrial estate in Dewsbury.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was alerted to the fire at Bretton Park Way, Savile Town, just after 19:00 BST.
There are no reports of any injuries but eight appliances were deployed to the scene to tackle the flames.
Due to the amount of smoke, residents in the area are advised to keep windows and doors shut.
The fire service has also asked people to avoid travelling through the area.
