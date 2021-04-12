Beeston stabbing: Man due in court over Jamie Giles death
- Published
A man is due to appear in court charged with murder after another man was stabbed to death at a house.
Jamie Giles, 51, was pronounced dead at the property on Bismarck Street in the Beeston area of Leeds shortly before midnight on Thursday.
Paul Kavanagh, of Bismarck Street, was arrested by West Yorkshire Police officers and later charged with his murder.
Mr Kavanagh, 57, is due before magistrates in Leeds on Monday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.