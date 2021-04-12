Keighley: Three charged with murder after man's death
- Published
Three people from Keighley have been charged with murder after a man died in the town.
Emergency services were called to a property on Fell Lane on Thursday following reports of a man being found seriously injured.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time later, police said.
Anthony Atha, 53, of West Bank Close, Angela Thornton, 48, and Leslie Walker, 46, both of Nightingale Street, have been charged with murder.
All three are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.