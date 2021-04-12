Keighley music event organiser fined £10,000 for Covid breaches
- Published
The organiser of an unlicensed music event which attracted about 50 people has been fined £10,000 for breaching coronavirus restrictions.
West Yorkshire Police said revellers were dispersed from the event on Becks Road in Keighley on Saturday with £800 fines handed out to those attending.
A large amount of alcohol was also seized.
Ch Insp Daniel Ware said a minority were putting the public at risk by "flagrantly breaking the rules".
Mr Ware said: "We would again like to thank the majority of the public of Bradford district for their continued support in these difficult times.
"While restrictions are easing, I would like to remind people we are still in a pandemic and the rules are there to protect the health and safety of the public.
"I would also like to reassure the public that we will take enforcement action against those who put us all at risk by choosing to flagrantly break the rules."
