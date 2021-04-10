BBC News

Beeston arrest on suspicion of murder over man's stabbing

Officers are to conduct a forensic investigation at the scene

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over a fatal stabbing in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to a house in Bismarck Street in Beeston, Leeds, just before midnight on Thursday.

A man, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim and the arrested man are known to each other, said West Yorkshire Police.

A 57-year-old man was in custody and officers are to conduct a forensic investigation, said the force.

