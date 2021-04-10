Beeston arrest on suspicion of murder over man's stabbing
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over a fatal stabbing in West Yorkshire.
Police were called to a house in Bismarck Street in Beeston, Leeds, just before midnight on Thursday.
A man, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim and the arrested man are known to each other, said West Yorkshire Police.
A 57-year-old man was in custody and officers are to conduct a forensic investigation, said the force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.