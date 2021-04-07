Coroner backlog: Funeral delay 'like waiting in supermarket queue'
A widow said it "felt like her husband was in a supermarket queue" after his funeral was delayed due to a backlog in coroner's cases.
John Fleming, 86, died after a fall in March and his death was referred to the West Yorkshire coroner to investigate.
Wife Jean was told delays caused by the pandemic meant she would not be able to arrange the funeral as quickly as usual.
Authorities said they were working tirelessly to reduce the backlog.
Coroners are asked to investigate sudden deaths, including accidents, and usually begin their investigations within 48 hours.
'Really terrible time'
Mrs Fleming, from Halifax, said she was told it would be "at least seven days" until her husband's death could be looked at, and funerals cannot be arranged until a coroner releases a body.
She said the delay had added to the family's distress, and "it just felt like he was in a supermarket queue or a queue on the M1 where you don't know what's happening".
"You don't go through a worse period, a vulnerable period of losing a loved one," she said.
"It's just adding a problem on top of a really, really terrible time."
Funeral director Amanda Dalby said families were facing delays of up to two weeks where the coroner is involved, which was unusual.
"Normally when someone is referred to the coroner usually it's two or three days until we find out if someone is going to have a post-mortem and a maximum of a day or so before coroner's officers are getting in touch with us to tell us what's happening," she said.
She said the delays were upsetting for families and relatives found the thought of their loved ones being left in hospital difficult.
"They want us to collect them and look after them and start the process of making all the arrangements," she said.
"Nobody is giving any reassurances of when the backlog is going to be cleared."
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police and Bradford Council said the disruption had been "caused by a number of factors including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic" which had "led to staff isolating at times and leading to staff shortages".
"We would like to extend our sincere apologies to any families who have experienced any delay or distress".
