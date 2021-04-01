West Yorkshire station orders target anti-social behaviour
- Published
Dispersal orders have been granted after a rise in anti-social behaviour at railways stations since some lockdown restrictions were relaxed.
British Transport Police (BTP) said one order would apply to Leeds station and a second would cover three stations on the Wharfedale line.
The force said officers had reported an increase in anti-social behaviour at all four stations in recent weeks.
The orders will be in force from 09:00 on Friday for 48 hours, BTP said.
They apply to the whole of the station footprint, not just the main concourse and platforms, and give officers the power to direct anyone believed to be behaving anti-socially to leave the area.
The Wharfedale line order includes the stations at Ilkley, Ben-Rhydding and Burley-in-Wharfedale.
BTP said the orders would be reviewed when they expired on Sunday morning.
