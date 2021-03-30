BBC News

Patricia Audsley death: Man in court charged with murder

image copyrightStanley Walker / Geograph
image captionNigel Audsley appeared at Leeds Crown Court charged with the murder of Patricia Audsley

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a 66-year-old woman was found dead at a house in West Yorkshire.

Patricia Audsley's body was discovered at the property on Eastway in Mirfield, near Dewsbury, last Thursday.

Nigel Audsley, 64, of Eastway, Mirfield, appeared at Leeds Crown Court charged with her murder.

He is due to appear at the court for a further hearing on 16 April, with a trial scheduled for 15 November.

