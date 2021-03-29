Huddersfield house fire: Two die in hospital after suspected arson attack
- Published
Two people have died in hospital after a suspected arson attack on a house.
Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, were among six people injured in the blaze at a property in Clare Hill, Huddersfield on 23 March.
Mr Schofield, from Dewsbury, died earlier, four days after Ms Mills, who lived in Huddersfield, succumbed to her injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.
Craig Collier, 34, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield, has been charged with arson in connection with the fire.
Mr Collier has also been charged with perverting the course of justice and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court in the coming days.
Appealing for witnesses, a police spokesman said the fire started at about 06:00 GMT and six people were taken to hospital.
He said three of those injured had since been discharged, while a fourth remained in hospital in a stable condition.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.