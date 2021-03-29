Bradford anti-lockdown protest: Four charged with Covid breaches
Four men have been charged following an anti-lockdown protest in Bradford at the weekend.
Up to 400 people attended the rally which was held in Centenary Square on Saturday, during which several police officers were injured.
The men have all been charged with offences relating to breaches of Covid-19 restrictions, according to West Yorkshire Police.
They are due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on 11 June.
One of the men - a 35-year-old from Keighley - has been charged with holding a gathering of more than 30 people.
The others, two from Bradford and one from Wetherby, have all been charged with participating in a gathering of more than two people in a public outdoor location in a Tier 4 area, according to West Yorkshire Police.
'Reviewing evidence'
Several more people, including two men arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, have been bailed pending further inquiries.
A woman arrested on suspicion of affray and assault on an emergency worker has been released under investigation.
Det Ch Insp Andy Farrell said: "On the day, a number of people were arrested and police officers were injured as they helped to keep the people of Bradford safe.
"Thankfully, none of those officers were seriously injured," he said.
Det Ch Insp Farrell added that he was "reviewing the evidence obtained during the demonstration".
