Bradford care home resident died after 'despicable' theft
- Published
A care home resident died shortly after being subjected to a "despicable and mean" theft, a judge has said.
Kirstie Pickering, 36, stole jewellery worth £1,000 from the 92-year-old resident's toiletry bag at Southfield care home in Bradford.
Pickering, of Withins Close, Bradford, admitted theft and fraud by false representation at Bradford Crown Court.
Jailing her for 20 months, Recorder Darren Preston said she had left her victim "unhappy and scared".
Pickering had only been working at the care home, in Belton Close, Great Horton, for a few months when she took a gold bracelet and three rings in January 2020, the court was told.
Prosecutor Emma Downing said when confronted about the theft she had said: "You can't pin this on me."
Police later found she had pawned the items for £180, having lied to the shop staff that the jewellery was hers.
In a victim impact statement, the care home resident's daughter said her mother had been left "heartbroken" by the theft.
She had died about a fortnight later without knowing the jewellery had been recovered.
"I definitely feel this incident contributed to her death," she said.
"After this incident my mother told me she felt unsafe in the home. I could see she was worried and scared.
"I am so upset by what my mother went through and how she felt during the last days of her life."
Defending, Nadim Bashir said his client had been using drugs as her life "unravelled" and that was some explanation, but not an excuse.
Recorder Preston told Pickering: "She died feeling unhappy and scared because of you.
"The degree of trust was high, and the breach of it could not have been more despicable and mean than it was in your case.
"You deliberately targeted a vulnerable victim."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.