Leeds Pride parade cancelled for second year
One of Yorkshire's largest Pride events has cancelled its parade and street shows for a second year.
Leeds Pride organisers said it would be "impossible" to offer a Covid-safe parade and free entertainment open to all on 1 August.
They said they were examining if it would be possible to offer small satellite events during Pride Week.
The event, which usually attracts about 50,000 people, is the third Pride event in Yorkshire to be cancelled this year.
York and Hull have both announced the decision to postpone their events until 2022.
The government has set a target of 21 June to lift all Covid-19 restrictions, however Leeds Pride said it depended on infection rates and the vaccination programme.
There was still uncertainty, they said, about what rules would be in place for large events and festivals, especially those that were not ticket-only events.
"We understand that many people will be disappointed with this announcement, but with the uncertainty around the relaxation of Covid regulations and what the new guidance will be, including Covid testing prior to attending events, we feel this decision is the best both for Leeds Pride and the wider community of Leeds."
Organisers said it had been a difficult decision to cancel the street parade, but despite working with the city council on alternatives they felt they had no choice.
"It is impossible for us to offer a Covid-safe parade, where tens of thousands of people line the parade route through the city centre and a free entertainment offer open to all both in Millennium Square and on Lower Briggate," they added.
More than 100 Pride events were cancelled or postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Some are due to return later this year, including events in Brighton and Hove and London.
