Huddersfield man killed after car 'rebounded' into M62 traffic
- Published
A man has died following a crash on the M62 motorway involving a number of vehicles.
The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway near the border of West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester at about 14:30 GMT on Tuesday.
West Yorkshire Police said six vehicles, including several lorries, crashed after a car hit a barrier and "rebounded" on to the carriageway.
The force said a 39-year-old man from Huddersfield was killed in the crash.
Three other people were injured in the incident, including a 37-year-old man who remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Following the collision, the M62 was closed in both directions between junctions 20 and 24 while the motorway was cleared.
A police spokesperson said: "Initial inquiries suggest most of the vehicles were in collision after a Ford Fiesta struck barriers and rebounded on to the carriageway, which caused following vehicles to brake suddenly."
The force is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision to come forward.
