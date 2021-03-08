BBC News

Addingham: Swan pub landlady creates lockdown replica

Published
image copyrightAmy Sayers
image captionThe model of The Swan will go on display in the full-size version of the pub post-lockdown

A landlady has taken the term "micro-pub" to a whole new level by creating a miniature version of her establishment.

Amy Sayers, of The Swan in Addingham, West Yorkshire, took on the challenge as a lockdown project "out of boredom" after her pub was forced to close.

The miniature replica, built using a 1:12 scale, was decorated using the same paints as the real Swan pub.

The model will sit on display for customers to view when Covid lockdown measures are eased, Mrs Sayers says.

Mrs Sayers, who has run the pub with husband Jonathan for the last five years, started the project on 26 February using wood from DIY stores and sourced other materials online.

image copyrightAmy Sayers
image captionMrs Sayers took cuttings from elements of the pub to help make the miniature version as realistic as possible

"I needed something to do. We're used to working long hours, not sitting and watching TV, so the idea came into my head and it wouldn't go away," she said.

"I already had the paint. I also took fabric from the underside of the bench seating from the real pub, an off-cut of the real bar floor, real dog biscuits - just to make it look like the actual pub."

image copyrightAmy Sayers
image captionAmy Sayers used measurements of the real Swan pub and used a 1:12 scale for the model

It turned into a family project, with her husband helping with the structure and her children helping with the painting.

She said: "We spent the first part of lockdown building a new outside area with decking and heaters to be ready for Christmas, and then to not be open for Christmas was a bit disappointing.

"It's a distraction and a project to keep my mind busy."

image copyrightAmy Sayers
image captionMaterial taken from the bottom of the pub's cushions was used for the replica seats

She continued: "I thought some might think I was a little bit nuts, but people haven't seen the actual pub for a while so they're saying they love it. I think I'll be adding to it over the years."

image copyrightAmy Sayers
image captionThe model bar area even includes replica pump clips, rows of glasses and a tiny fridge

