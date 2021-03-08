Addingham: Swan pub landlady creates lockdown replica
- Published
A landlady has taken the term "micro-pub" to a whole new level by creating a miniature version of her establishment.
Amy Sayers, of The Swan in Addingham, West Yorkshire, took on the challenge as a lockdown project "out of boredom" after her pub was forced to close.
The miniature replica, built using a 1:12 scale, was decorated using the same paints as the real Swan pub.
The model will sit on display for customers to view when Covid lockdown measures are eased, Mrs Sayers says.
Mrs Sayers, who has run the pub with husband Jonathan for the last five years, started the project on 26 February using wood from DIY stores and sourced other materials online.
"I needed something to do. We're used to working long hours, not sitting and watching TV, so the idea came into my head and it wouldn't go away," she said.
"I already had the paint. I also took fabric from the underside of the bench seating from the real pub, an off-cut of the real bar floor, real dog biscuits - just to make it look like the actual pub."
It turned into a family project, with her husband helping with the structure and her children helping with the painting.
She said: "We spent the first part of lockdown building a new outside area with decking and heaters to be ready for Christmas, and then to not be open for Christmas was a bit disappointing.
"It's a distraction and a project to keep my mind busy."
She continued: "I thought some might think I was a little bit nuts, but people haven't seen the actual pub for a while so they're saying they love it. I think I'll be adding to it over the years."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.