'Street photography made me love my city again'
"It's like falling in love with Bradford again," street photographer Ruxx Naqvi says.
Before the pandemic, Ms Naqvi would travel to Manchester or York to take photos of the people and places she sees.
But in lockdown she's rediscovering her home city, sharing it with thousands of people who follow her on social media.
"You get to see the history," she says. "Someone walking past this wouldn't even notice it. I want to capture that. There's so much that is hidden."
Ms Naqvi started her street photography in the early 2000s and now is part of a growing community that celebrates Bradford.
Mills, city centre scenes and quirky side streets make up her portfolio, which she shares on social media.
"I would never have thought I'd have found what I've found in Bradford," she says. "Like the little signs on buildings, the engravings. You don't see that, you don't notice that on a day-to-day basis."
Ms Naqvi says she has always been a keen photographer and started out taking photos of her family or friends at school.
"The photos we've got in the family are all I've taken, otherwise we wouldn't have the memories," she says. "We have a bond and sit down and look through the photos together [as a family]."
Now she uses her street photography to capture the history of her city.
"My favourite photo has to be the laundrette one," she said. It was taken in August 2020 as restrictions were relaxed following the first lockdown.
Taken a stone's throw from her home, she says the retro and vintage look really appealed to her.
"Seeing stuff like this, you feel that you might not see it for much longer," she says.
Ms Naqvi says she is "desperate" for lockdown to be over. Her first stop will be Manchester, which she says is like her second home.
"Every time you go there's something different."
Remembering pre-lockdown trips across the Pennines, she says the city is: "Lively, lots of young people walking about, like a party outside on the streets. I see a lot of blank spaces that are just calling out to be drawn on."
"What I've noticed in the last 10 months, I'm thinking: 'I've lived here all my life, how did I not notice these things?'," she says.
"It's just about walking around and finding it."
