Bradford sports masseur Peter May jailed for client sex assaults
- Published
A sports masseur who sexually assaulted two "vulnerable" clients in his treatment room has been jailed for a year.
Peter May, 62, abused the women after removing their underwear during massage sessions at his premises in Bradford.
He was arrested in 2018 after his first victim reported the assault to police. The second victim then came forward.
May, who was convicted in December of two counts of assault, must register as a sex offender for 10 years.
Sentencing May at Bradford Crown Court, Judge Jonathan Gibson said each of the complainants had been particularly vulnerable at the time and the effect on them had been substantial.
May, of Pickles Lane, Bradford, was jailed for 12 months in prison for each of the two offences, the sentences to be served concurrently. The judge also imposed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.
Under the terms of the order, May, who worked from a base in Thornton, is now banned from providing services as a masseur to females unless they are aware of his conviction and the circumstances of it.
West Yorkshire Police's Det Sgt Chantel Markham said May was well known in the area as a sports masseur.
"His victims bravely came forward to the police to report the offences and also gave evidence at court during the trial," she said.
Encouraging other victims of sexual abuse to come forward, she added: "You will be listened to and supported."
