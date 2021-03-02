Moortown deaths: Investigation after women's bodies found
- Published
The deaths of two elderly women whose bodies were found at a property in Leeds are being treated as "unexplained", police have said.
The women, aged 78 and 81, were found inside the property, on Stonegate Road at Moortown, on 28 February.
It followed a call from a neighbour to police raising concerns about the occupants of the address.
Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of their deaths, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.