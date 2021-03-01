Blind veteran Simon Brown's 874-mile walking challenge
- Published
A former soldier who was blinded by sniper fire is walking the equivalent of the length of Britain in aid of a charity which helped with his recovery.
Simon Brown, 42, lost his sight after being shot in the face as he led a mission to recover six stranded colleagues in Iraq in 2006.
His 874-mile (1,406km) walk is in support of Blind Veterans UK.
Mr Brown, from Morley, West Yorkshire, said he hoped it would raise "a bit of cash" and to inspire others.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mr Brown aims to complete the virtual Lands End to John O' Groats challenge by walking around his local area as part of a national challenge starting on 1 March.
Mr Brown is taking part in the challenge alongside two of his teammates from the Leeds Rhinos Physical Disability Rugby League, Dan Roberts and Tom Kaye, as well as his friend Roy Wilson.
The walking team - called the Limping Rhinos - is due to finish the challenge by 8 May.
Mr Brown, who lost his left eye and was left with around 20% vision in his right eye as a result of being shot, said the help he received from the Blind Veterans UK charity was "invaluable".
"When I found out I'd lost my sight, my world fell apart. But, with support from Blind Veterans UK, I live on my own, I've got a job that I travel around the country for and I'm a qualified rugby coach."
He said he hoped the walking challenge would "show people what's possible with a bit of hard work and dedication, even in difficult circumstances".
However, he added he knew it would not be easy: "My knees are getting knackered with age, so it's going to get tough towards the end."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.