Leeds street stabbing: Man seriously injured
A 37-year-old man has been seriously injured in a daytime street stabbing in Leeds.
Police said the victim was approached by his male attacker on Easterley Road, near the junction with Amberton Road, at about 13:30 GMT on Friday.
After being hurt, he managed to make his way to a family member's home on Gipton Wood Avenue from where the West Yorkshire force was alerted.
His injuries are said to be serious but not life-threatening.
Forensic investigations are taking place and police, who have described the attacker as a black male, are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
