Paul Ackroyd: Two given life sentences for Bradford flat murder
- Published
A teenage drug dealer who beat a father-of-two to death has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Alex Bates, 19, attacked Paul Ackroyd, 37, at a flat in Bradford on 23 February 2019.
Together with accomplice Rashpal Singh Gill, Bates punched, kicked and stamped on Mr Ackroyd before hitting him with a hammer or metal rod.
Bates, was ordered to serve at least 14 years and 358 days while Gill was told he must serve 11 years and 358 days.
Bradford Crown Court heard Bates, who was 17 at the time, had been selling drugs from a flat in Jinnah Court, in Manningham, when he launched the attack on Mr Ackroyd.
Recorder of Bradford Judge Richard Mansell QC, said Bates was joined in the attack by Gill, repeatedly hitting him on the head and neck.
The court heard Bates and a third man, Mohammed Jawaid Khan, then dragged Mr Ackroyd outside where Bates hit him with a weapon, fracturing the left side of his skull.
The judge said the blow had caused "a catastrophic brain injury from which Mr Ackroyd will have died in seconds".
The men then left him with his wallet nearby in order to make it look like a robbery.
In a victim impact statement Mr Ackroyd's father, Brian, said the murder had devastated the family.
"Things will never be the same. We have lost a son and the girls have lost their dad," he said.
"When the police originally came to break the news about Paul's death we were in total shock. It felt unreal. Our hearts just stopped."
Bates and Gill, both from Bradford were convicted of murder after a trial.
Khan, 53, from Bradford, was cleared of murder, but found guilty of assisting an offender.
