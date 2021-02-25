Paul Ackroyd: Two men convicted of Bradford flat murder
- Published
Two men are facing life imprisonment after being found guilty of murdering a man in Bradford.
Paul Ackroyd, 37, died after being attacked at a flat in Jinnah Court, in Manningham, on 23 February 2019.
Bradford Crown Court heard he had suffered a fractured skull after being hit repeatedly with a hammer or rod.
Alex Bates, 19, and Rashpal Singh Gill, 40, both from Bradford, have been remanded into custody and will be sentenced on Friday.
A third man, Mohammed Jawaid Khan, 53, of Leylands Lane, Bradford, was cleared of murder, but found guilty of assisting an offender. He will also be sentenced on Friday.
The court heard emergency crews found Mr Ackroyd's body lying on the ground outside Jinnah Court in the early hours of the morning.
Prosecutor Peter Moulson QC said he had suffered multiple blunt force injuries to his head, including an almost circular fracture to part of his skull.
He said the nature of the injuries was "typical of being struck by a blunt object with a circular end such as a hammer or a rod".
Bates, Khan and Gill will also be sentenced for drugs offences they admitted at the start of the trial.
A fourth defendant, Kirsty Rushworth, 32, from Bradford, who was accused of moving Mr Ackroyd's body, was found not guilty of assisting an offender.
