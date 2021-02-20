Yassar Yaqub: No officers to face charges over M62 police shooting
- Published
An investigation into the fatal police shooting of a man has found no officer committed a criminal offence.
Yassar Yaqub, 28, was shot when the Audi car he was travelling in was stopped by West Yorkshire Police on the M62 near Huddersfield in January 2017.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had found no evidence officers behaved in a way that would justify disciplinary proceedings.
Its full report will not be published until after an inquest in January 2022.
Steve Noonan, the IOPC's director of major investigations, said the report had been shared with Mr Yaqub's family, the West Yorkshire force and the coroner.
He said the investigation had been "comprehensive and detailed" and the report "did not indicate that any officer may have committed a criminal offence or behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings".
Mr Noonan said the progress of the investigation had been delayed by the trial of the driver of the Audi, Mohsin Amin, who was jailed in 2018.
He said the trial had "restricted our access to a number of key witnesses", which had had "an inevitable impact" on the IOPC investigation.
He added that it "would not be appropriate for the IOPC to publish a report or provide further information until the inquest is concluded".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.