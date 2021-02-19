Abida Karim: Sajid Pervez jailed for life for murder
A man has been jailed for life for murdering his 39-year-old wife at their home in Leeds.
Sajid Pervez, 38, killed Abida Karim at the house they shared in Hovingham Terrace, Harehills, in September 2020.
Pervez, who pleaded guilty to murder, was told he must serve at least 22 years behind bars.
Following the sentencing at Leeds Crown Court Ms Karim's family said she had "experienced domestic abuse throughout her 21-year marriage" to Pervez.
The court heard Ms Karim, a mother of seven, was found dead when police and paramedics were called to her home on the morning of 24 September.
Police said she had died in "appallingly violent circumstances".
A statement on behalf of the family, written by her eldest daughter Sawaira Sajid, said Ms Karim was a "soft, gentle, generous, loving, caring mother, wife and woman" who "dedicated her whole life to her husband and seven children".
"She was married to our father for 21 years and she experienced domestic abuse throughout her whole marriage," they said.
"We tried to help her but she would say, 'Things will get better and you will always need him as he is your father'.
"She never disclosed what she was going through to the community, her friends or her family as she was holding on to the very little amount of hope she had that things would get better."
Det Insp Natalie Dawson, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Sajid Pervez has robbed his own children of their mother and, although he has now been held accountable, we recognise that no amount of time in prison could ever properly compensate them for such a dreadful loss."
