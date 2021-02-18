Susan Howells murder: Dale Tarbox jail term increased
- Published
A man who killed a disabled woman whose body was found buried in a caravan park has had his jail term extended.
Susan Howells, 51, who had a learning disability and used a Zimmer frame, was last seen at her home in Harrogate in February 2019.
A trial heard Dale Tarbox killed Ms Howells at his Bradford home and tried to burn her body in an incinerator bin.
His life sentence for her murder has been increased by two years, meaning he'll now serve a minimum of 18 years.
The move follows an intervention from Solicitor General Michael Ellis QC.
Leeds Crown Court previously heard Tarbox killed Ms Howells, who had been staying with Tarbox and his partner, and concealed her body in a wheelie bin in his cellar.
Tarbox later took the bin to a caravan site in Doncaster, where an accomplice buried her body behind Tarbox's caravan.
Ms Howells was declared missing in August 2019, with police discovering Tarbox had been collecting her benefit money.
Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said: "Tarbox murdered a vulnerable victim and showed no remorse for his despicable actions.
"No sentence can repair the damage he caused, but I hope the Court of Appeal's decision gives some closure to the victim's family."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.