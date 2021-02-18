Covid: Surge testing to start in Leeds after variants detected
- Published
Surge testing is to be carried out in parts of Leeds after two possible cases of the South African variant of Covid-19 were detected in the city.
People living in parts of the LS8 postcode area will be asked to take a test whether they have symptoms or not.
Leeds City Council said there was "no indication of live cases" in the area, but that testing would help the city "prepare for new variants".
The week-long programme of testing is due to start on Monday.
Victoria Eaton, director of public health for Leeds, said: "We want to reassure local residents that the extra testing being announced for people without symptoms is to help us better understand and prepare for new variants in our communities.
"There is absolutely no indication of live cases of the South African variant in the LS8 area, and no evidence of a greater risk of transmission for local people.
"This additional testing will allow us to find any potential asymptomatic cases of new variants and build a more detailed, comprehensive picture of where those cases may come from and how they might spread."
The additional testing will be taking place in parts of the Harehills and the area north of Easterly Road, where the suspected cases were found in January.
Leeds City Council said both the individuals in the cases identified last month had made a full recovery and there was no evidence of transmission to the wider community.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: "People living within this targeted area are strongly encouraged to take a Covid-19 test when offered, whether they are showing symptoms or not."
