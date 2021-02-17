Liversedge man jailed for raping and abusing young girl
- Published
A man who committed a series of "truly appalling" sexual offences on a young girl has been jailed for 13 years.
Kevin Blackburn, 71, raped and abused the youngster between 2012 and 2016.
West Yorkshire Police said Blackburn, of Healds Avenue, Liversedge, was a "very dangerous man" who posed "a substantial risk to young girls".
He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to charges of rape, sexual assault and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
The court heard Blackburn was arrested shortly after the offences were reported in January 2020.
He was sentenced on Tuesday to 13 years in prison and ordered to serve an additional five years on licence following his release.
He was also told his name would be placed on the sexual offenders register for life.
Det Con Yvonne Brear said: "Kevin Blackburn has committed some truly appalling offences and we welcome the substantial custodial sentence imposed on him.
"During his sentencing the court found that he poses a substantial risk to young girls and this was reflected in the extended sentence which was given.
"I want to praise the female victim who came forward in this case and whose bravery has resulted in us identifying and, with the Crown Prosecution Service, being able to prosecute a very dangerous man."
